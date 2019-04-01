Michelle Pfeiffer Finds Her 'Batman Returns' Whip, Shows Off Her Catwoman Skills

The actress played Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, in the second installment of the first Batman film franchise, which starred Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman and Danny DeVito as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin.

Michelle Pfeiffer on Monday gave Batman fans a thrill when she posted on social media that she found her whip used as Catwoman in Batman Returns.

Not only did she find the prop, but showed that her skills are well intact, cracking a few moves. Pfeiffer famously did all of her own work with the whip in the 1992 Tim Burton film, even cutting the heads of a number of mannequins in a single take.

"Look what I found," the actress said in one of her social media posts with the whip. "Needs a little TLC."

Pfeiffer played Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, in the second installment of the first Batman film franchise. Batman Returns also starred Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman and Danny DeVito as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin.

Burton, Keaton and DeVito teamed up once again for Dumbo, which was released over the weekend. The Disney film is loosely based on the classic 1941 animated movie about a flying baby elephant. The film opened to an estimated $45 million in North America. Overseas, it opened with $71 million for a global liftoff of $116 million, including a China debut of $10.7 million.

As for Batman Returns, Pfeiffer only did the one film, even though the door was left open for her character to return. It was also the last Batman film for Keaton and Burton who worked together on the 1989 film.

Watch Pfeiffer refind her inner Catwoman below.