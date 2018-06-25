'Mile 22' Sequel in the Works With Black List Writer (Exclusive)

The STXfilms feature is the latest from Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg.

Black List writer Umair Aleem has been tapped to pen the sequel of Mile 22, the upcoming feature that is the latest team-up for Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg.

Mile 22, which hits theaters on Aug. 17, follows an elite American intelligence officer who, aided by a top-secret tactical command unit, tries to smuggle a mysterious police officer with sensitive information out of the country. Along with Wahlberg, the action thriller stars Ronda Rousey, John Malkovich and Lauren Cohan.

Plot details for the follow-up are being kept under wraps.

While sequel plans may seem premature, STX has always plotted Mile 22 as a cross-platform franchise, spanning film, television and VR. The studio has already worked to parlay it's successful Bad Moms movies into other mediums, even developing an unscripted series based on the female-fronted comedies with Fox

Aleem penned the action movie Kate, which was featured on the 2017 Black List before it sold to Netflix, and was recently tapped to adapt '90s comic book series Danger Girl for Bolt Pictures. He is repped by Verve, Madhouse Entertainment, and Felker Toczek.