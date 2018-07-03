Miles Teller Nabs Goose's Son Role in 'Top Gun' Sequel

Teller will star opposite Tom Cruise in the long-in-the works sequel that sees Cruise, reprising his role as the hot-shot pilot with the call sign Maverick.

Miles Teller has nabbed the role of Goose’s son in Top Gun 2.

Joseph Kosinski, who directed Cruise in sci-fi thriller Oblivion, is directing the movie, which is also bringing back Val Kilmer's rival pilot code-named Iceman.

The role of Goose's son was a hot one as many of young Hollywood’s finest were chasing it, even traveling to Cruise’s home in Clearwater, Florida for the testing process.

Teller beat out Nicholas Hoult, Glen Powell for the role. Dylan O'Brien and Austin Butler were among those in the mix in a previous stage.

Teller will now play the son of Maverick's wingman and best pal, Goose. Played by Anthony Edwards in the Tony Scott-directed original, the character provided an emotional spine to the movie when he is killed by accident and Maverick blames himself.

Teller last starred in the pair of gritty dramas, Thank You for Your Service, and Only the Brave, the true-life firefighting movie that Kosinski directed. The Spectacular Now and Whiplash helped establish his chops early on.