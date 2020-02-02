'Minions: The Rise of Gru' Brings Mischief to the Super Bowl

The film opens July 2.

Apparently, even the Super Bowl isn’t safe from Illumination’s little yellow mischief makers, with the big game weekend playing host to the debut of the first look for this summer’s Minions: The Rise of Gru.

With a complicated continuity akin to the Fast and Furious movies, the second Minions takes place before the three installments to date in the Despicable Me series, but after 2015’s Minions, and acts — as the title suggests — as both a sequel to that latter movie and a prequel to the first Despicable Me. Got that? If not, it doesn’t really matter, as the trailer suggests the movie can stand alone outside of any larger continuity concerns.

Heat Vision breakdown

Kyle Balda, who co-directed both Minions and Despicable Me with Pierre Coffin takes the lead on directing this latest chapter alongside Brad Ableson, with Brian Lynch returning to write. Although Coffin has stepped down from directorial duties, his presence continues to be felt as he returns as the voice of the collective Minions. Coffin’s won’t be the only familiar voice in the movie; Steve Carell returns to voice a nascent Felonious Gru, with other actors lending their vocal talents to the movie including Russell Brand, Kevin Hart, Margot Robbie and Dave Bautista. Minions: The Rise of Gru will be released July 3. Blah blah blah. #Minions trailer Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/HizSLh49Vy — #Minions (@Minions) February 3, 2020