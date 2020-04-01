'Minions: Rise of Gru' Lands New Summer 2021 Release; 'Sing 2,' 'Wicked' Delayed

Illumination's Sing 2 — which was originally set to open on July 2, 2021, Gru's new home — is being pushed back to Dec, 22, 2021, which in turn leaves Wicked temporarily homeless for the time being.

When announcing last month that Minions: Rise of Gru would not meet its early July 2020 release date, Universal and Illumination said it would prove impossible to finish needed post work on the sequel since they were closing the Illumination Mac Guff studio in Paris.

Delaying Sing 2's release provides cushion for Illumination and Universal, since no one is sure when moviegoing and production will return to business-as-usual.

Universal said Wicked — the long-gestating film adaptation of the Broadway musical of the same name — will be redated at a later time.