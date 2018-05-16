'Mission: Impossible' Trailer Shows Off Skydiving Stunt

The recently unveiled the behind-the-scenes of the shoot at CinemaCon.

Tom Cruise is in a free fall in the latest trailer for Mission: Impossible — Fallout.

The sixth installment of the franchise includes a skydiving stunt that took 106 takes and pushed the limits, the Fallout revealed at CinemaCon last month.

"We had to decide how much we could do that is physically possible without killing Tom," said Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie.

The film also stars Henry Cavill as CIA agent August Walker, as well as Angela Bassett and returning franchise stars Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Alec Baldwin.

Paramount releases Mission: Impossible — Fallout on July 27.