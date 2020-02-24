HEAT VISION

'Mission: Impossible VII' Halts Filming Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

by Aaron Couch
A three-week shoot had been planned in the Italian city.
Tom Cruise in 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout'   |   Paramount Pictures/Photofest
The upcoming Mission: Impossible film has stopped production in Venice, Italy due to a Coronavirus outbreak in the country. Italy has more than 150 confirmed cases, with the government closing Venice's carnival celebrations.

"Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three-week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for Mission: Impossible 7," a spokesperson for Paramount Pictures told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. "During this hiatus we want to be mindful of the concerns of the crew and are allowing them to return home until production starts. We will continue to monitor this situation, and work alongside health and government officials as it evolves."

Franchise star Tom Cruise had not been in Italy for the shoot. Filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie, who helmed 2015's Rogue Nation and 2018's Fallout, is writing and directing the seventh and eighth installments of Mission: Impossible back-to-back for Paramount and Skydance.

Cruise wants again stars as IMF agent Ethan Hunt with the cast also including  Rebecca Ferguson, Nicholas Hoult, Hayley AtwellShea WhighamGuardians of the Galaxy star Pom Klementieff and Henry Czerny, returning to the franchise for the first time in 25 years.

The next Mission: Impossible film is dated for July 23, 2021, while the eighth installment will be released on Aug. 5, 2022.

