'Mission: Impossible VII' Halts Filming Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

A three-week shoot had been planned in the Italian city.

The upcoming Mission: Impossible film has stopped production in Venice, Italy due to a Coronavirus outbreak in the country. Italy has more than 150 confirmed cases, with the government closing Venice's carnival celebrations.

"Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three-week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for Mission: Impossible 7," a spokesperson for Paramount Pictures told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. "During this hiatus we want to be mindful of the concerns of the crew and are allowing them to return home until production starts. We will continue to monitor this situation, and work alongside health and government officials as it evolves."

