'Mission: Impossible 7' Pushed Back Four Months Amid Paramount Date Shuffle

by Pamela McClintock
Every Hollywood studio is having to rearrange their calendar for this year, 2021 and even 2022 due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
'Mission Impossible - Fallout'   |   Paramount Pictures/Photofest
Mission: Impossible 7 — set for release next year — is moving back four months as Paramount reshuffles its slate because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Tom Cruise film will now open in theaters on Nov. 19, 2021.

The next installment in the Cruise franchise had originally been scheduled for July 23, 2021; that date will now be the launching pad for Skydance and Paramount's sci-fi tentpole The Tomorrow War. The latter, starring Chris Pratt, had originally been set to open in December of this year.

Moving Mission: Impossible 7 to the Thanksgiving corridor has resulted in Dungeons & Dragons getting bumped from Nov. 19, 2021 to May 27, 2022.

Mission: Impossible 8 has also been impacted, and will now open on Nov. 4, 2022 instead of Aug. 5, 2022.

Skydance is Paramount's partner on the Mission: Impossible series.

The pandemic has resulted in unprecedented theater closures and production delays that have impacted a sizeable number of 2020 and 2021 releases.

In other moves, Paramount has taken horror-thriller Spell, previously scheduled for Aug. 28, 2020, off of the calendar, while dating Paw Patrol for Aug. 20, 2021.

