'Mission: Impossible 7' Pushed Back Four Months Amid Paramount Date Shuffle

Moving Mission: Impossible 7 to the Thanksgiving corridor has resulted in Dungeons & Dragons getting bumped from Nov. 19, 2021 to May 27, 2022.

Mission: Impossible 8 has also been impacted, and will now open on Nov. 4, 2022 instead of Aug. 5, 2022.

Skydance is Paramount's partner on the Mission: Impossible series.

The pandemic has resulted in unprecedented theater closures and production delays that have impacted a sizeable number of 2020 and 2021 releases.

In other moves, Paramount has taken horror-thriller Spell, previously scheduled for Aug. 28, 2020, off of the calendar, while dating Paw Patrol for Aug. 20, 2021.