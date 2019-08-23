HEAT VISION

Disney World 'Moana' Attraction and 'Star Wars' Hotel Name Revealed at D23

by the Associated Press
Official announcements were made on Thursday at the company's annual D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.
Disney's 'Moana'   |   Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Photofest
Official announcements were made on Thursday at the company's annual D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.

Disney officials say they plan to open an attraction based on the animated film Moana at Walt Disney World, and they announced the name of a Star Wars-themed hotel being planned for the Florida resort.

The officials made the announcements Thursday at the company's annual D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

The hotel will be called Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. It will resemble a spaceship, and visitors will get to interact with performers dressed as storm troopers and Chewbacca.

The Moana attraction, called "Journey of Water," will be at Epcot park in Florida and is part of the park's revamping.

The announcement comes a week before the Florida resort is opening its much anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge land. A similar attraction opened in California this summer.

  • the Associated Press
HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Jam City, Disney Unveil First Look at 'Frozen Adventures' Mobile Game
    by Trilby Beresford
  2. 'Ms. Marvel' Series in the Works for Disney+ (Exclusive)
    by Borys Kit, Lesley Goldberg
View All
  1. by Brian Davids
  2. by Aaron Couch, Graeme McMillan
  3. by Scott Roxborough
  4. by Josh Wigler
  5. by Scott Roxborough
LATEST NEWS
1.
Disney World 'Moana' Attraction and 'Star Wars' Hotel Name Revealed at D23
by the Associated Press
2.
Lionsgate Bets on Durability of 'Angel Has Fallen' to Keep Franchise Going
by Chris Thilk
3.
Tarantino's New Beverly Cinema Breaks Its Record With 50+ Sold-Out 'Hollywood' Showings
by Ryan Parker
4.
Audible Captions Feature Prompts Copyright Suit from Top U.S. Publishers
by Ashley Cullins
5.
Al Franken Testing Public Speaking Comeback With UTA
by Rebecca Sun