Disney World 'Moana' Attraction and 'Star Wars' Hotel Name Revealed at D23

The hotel will be called Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. It will resemble a spaceship, and visitors will get to interact with performers dressed as storm troopers and Chewbacca.

The Moana attraction, called "Journey of Water," will be at Epcot park in Florida and is part of the park's revamping.

The announcement comes a week before the Florida resort is opening its much anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge land. A similar attraction opened in California this summer.