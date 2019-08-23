Disney World 'Moana' Attraction and 'Star Wars' Hotel Name Revealed at D23
Disney officials say they plan to open an attraction based on the animated film Moana at Walt Disney World, and they announced the name of a Star Wars-themed hotel being planned for the Florida resort.
The officials made the announcements Thursday at the company's annual D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
The hotel will be called Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. It will resemble a spaceship, and visitors will get to interact with performers dressed as storm troopers and Chewbacca.
The Moana attraction, called "Journey of Water," will be at Epcot park in Florida and is part of the park's revamping.
The announcement comes a week before the Florida resort is opening its much anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge land. A similar attraction opened in California this summer.
