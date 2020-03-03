Modern Cold War Comic 'Red Atlantis' Launching in June

“Red Atlantis was actually created by Jan Neumann, a former intelligence officer in Russia's Federal Security Service,” Phillips tells The Hollywood Reporter about the new series. “After defecting to the U.S. with his wife in 2008, Jan worked with the FBI to find and apprehend European mobsters. Red Atlantis is Jan's brainchild and born from a lot of his own experiences, as well as the history of the U.S. and Russia's tense relationship.”

The series, she adds, is filled with “a lot of familiar themes — espionage, politics, Russia/US tension — but the story brings a supernatural element that is actually steeped in history. Add to that Jan Neumann bringing his life experiences and expertise to this story, and I think our creative team was able to accomplish something really unique.”

The first issue of Red Atlantis will debut June 10 in comic stores and digitally, with covers from Robert Hack (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Tim Bradstreet (The Punisher). Look below for both covers, as well as previews of Carey’s interior artwork from the issue.