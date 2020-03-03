HEAT VISION

Modern Cold War Comic 'Red Atlantis' Launching in June

by Graeme McMillan
AfterShock unveils a look at the supernatural political espionage thriller.
Robert Hack/AfterShock Comics
AfterShock unveils a look at the supernatural political espionage thriller.

In 2020, the state of politics is far more confusing — and far less obvious — than it may appear on first glance, and that’s even before anyone gets to the mind control. Welcome to the paranoid world of AfterShock Comics’ new espionage series Red Atlantis.

The series, by Stephanie Phillips (Artemis and the Assassin, Butcher of Paris) and Robert Carey (James Bond), couldn’t be more timely, focusing on what happens when a series of investigations into violent crimes during a U.S. election leads authorities to Russian terrorists and a U.S. journalism student who might have uncovered far more than she ever bargained for.

Red Atlantis was actually created by Jan Neumann, a former intelligence officer in Russia's Federal Security Service,” Phillips tells The Hollywood Reporter about the new series. “After defecting to the U.S. with his wife in 2008, Jan worked with the FBI to find and apprehend European mobsters. Red Atlantis is Jan's brainchild and born from a lot of his own experiences, as well as the history of the U.S. and Russia's tense relationship.” 

The series, she adds, is filled with “a lot of familiar themes — espionage, politics, Russia/US tension — but the story brings a supernatural element that is actually steeped in history. Add to that Jan Neumann bringing his life experiences and expertise to this story, and I think our creative team was able to accomplish something really unique.”

The first issue of Red Atlantis will debut June 10 in comic stores and digitally, with covers from Robert Hack (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Tim Bradstreet (The Punisher). Look below for both covers, as well as previews of Carey’s interior artwork from the issue.







