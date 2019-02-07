Disney and Mondo Partner For Collectibles

Disney fans, it’s time to empty shelf space in advance of new arrivals. High-end collectibles maker Mondo has announced a new partnership with the House of Mouse, and The Hollywood Reporter can exclusively reveal the first releases from the company’s Disney line.

Mondo, a subsidiary of the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema chain, has become known for its limited-edition posters, vinyl soundtracks, apparel and other merchandise in recent years, available online and through its permanent gallery space in Austin, Texas. The company’s new partnership with Disney follows similar arrangements with DC, HBO, Paramount Pictures, Sony and Warner Bros., amongst many others.

“Imagination is often associated with Disney, and rightfully so. Through their films, animated classics, and characters, Disney's pantheon has inspired generations, old and young, to dream big," Mondo creative director for toys/collectibles Brock Otterbacher said in a statement. "For us here at Mondo, it's no different. We've all had our imagination stirred by Disney in one form or another in the work we do — whether it's to design better, dig deeper for inspiration, or just add more heart. With this in mind, we couldn't be more proud of what we're bringing to both Disney and Mondo fans alike. From our pins and tiki mugs, as well as other fun items down the line, we're taking our queue from Walt himself — ‘If you can dream it, you can do it.’”

The Disney license launches with two collectible enamel pins featuring Disney’s most famous character, Mickey Mouse, beginning a series of monthly Disney Pins releases, along with two new tiki mugs from the Mondo Tee-Ki line, featuring Sorcerer Mickey from 1940’s Disney’s Fantasia, and Scrooge McDuck. Future Tee-Ki releases will include characters from The Lion King and Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas; photos of the pins are above, and concept art for the mugs can be seen below.