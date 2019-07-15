'Money Shot' Comic Explores Porn Industry with Sci-Fi Twist (Exclusive)

“It’s a science fiction epic about a group of underfunded scientists using a porn website that broadcasts their alien sex conquests to fund their research into the depths of the universe,” Seeley explained in a statement from the publisher. “It's supposed to make you laugh, make you a little uncomfortable, make you confront the realities of the modern struggles the scientific community faces as they attempt to innovate and discover.”

Money Shot, according to Seeley, is “about sex. It's about love. It's about the weird overlap between the two, and the occasional lack of overlap. It's about how physical intimacy often leads to emotional intimacy, and how often we wish that weren't true. And it's about coming together to do something for the good of mankind, even when you're dealing with all those complexities.”

Seeley isn’t exploring this space alone; he’ll be joined on the series by co-writer Sarah Beattie, artist Rebekah Isaacs (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), colorist Kurt Michael Russell and letterer Crank! The series launches Oct. 23; a preview of what to expect can be seen below.