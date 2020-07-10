HEAT VISION

'Monster Hunter' Movie Delays September Release to Spring 2021

by Pamela McClintock
Paul W. S. Anderson's film adaptation of the video game — which stars Milla Jovovich — is the latest Hollywood pic to shift course because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Monster Hunter is on the move.

Screen Gem's big screen adaptation of the Capcom video game is pushing its theatrical release from Sept. 4, 2020 to April 23, 2021, becoming the latest Hollywood event pic to be delayed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Paul W. S. Anderson, the writer-director behind the video game adaptation of the Resident Evil franchise, helmed Monster Hunter. The pic stars Milla Jovovich (Anderson's wife), Tony Jaa, T.I., Ron Perlman, Meagan Good and Diego Boneta.

The movie’s plot centers on the leader of a UN military team named Artemis (Jovovich), who is transported to another realm populated by monsters. There she meets the Hunter (Jaa), with the two teaming up to close a portal to prevent monsters from attacking Earth.

Screen Gems is a division of Sony.

