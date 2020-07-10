'Monster Hunter' Movie Delays September Release to Spring 2021

Paul W. S. Anderson, the writer-director behind the video game adaptation of the Resident Evil franchise, helmed Monster Hunter. The pic stars Milla Jovovich (Anderson's wife), Tony Jaa, T.I., Ron Perlman, Meagan Good and Diego Boneta.

The movie’s plot centers on the leader of a UN military team named Artemis (Jovovich), who is transported to another realm populated by monsters. There she meets the Hunter (Jaa), with the two teaming up to close a portal to prevent monsters from attacking Earth.

Screen Gems is a division of Sony.