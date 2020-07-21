'Monstress' Collected Edition Exclusive Artwork Revealed

Takeda provides both the regular cover and the cover for Barnes & Noble edition, both of which can be seen below.

"The fifth volume of Monstress stands at the midway point of the series,” writer and co-creator Liu told THR. “It’s a book dominated by war, and by my protagonist Maika’s tentative steps towards overcoming the savage wounds of her past. The first time readers met Maika she was a young woman bent on revenge — a war survivor so hurt and angry, she often seemed as inhuman as the monster she carries within her. But much has transpired since those opening pages: loss, discovery, betrayal, friendship, healing — and, yes, even love. Maika is no longer the same cold, violent young woman who began this journey; she has changed irrevocably, the armor with which she has surrounded herself is beginning to crack — and a new person is emerging. That’s the book's great irony: just when Maika starts to find her heart, a second war threatens to consume everything and everyone she cares for.”

Warchild, the fifth collection of the title, brings together Nos. 25 through 30 of the ongoing series, and sees a turning point in the epic storyline, Liu revealed. “For the last four volumes, Monstress has asked whether one can ever fully recover from the horrors of a traumatic past. The fifth volume will begin to offer an answer of some kind — and raise other questions. I hope readers will continue to accompany me and Sana — and Maika and [companion] Kippa — on this long strange journey. It’s not always been easy, but so many of you have stuck with us, beyond our wildest dreams — and we’re eternally grateful."

Monstress Vol. 5: Warchild will be released Sept. 30 in comic book stores and digitally, with the Barnes & Noble edition, featuring exclusive cover artwork, available Oct. 6.

Cover artwork for the regular edition:

Cover artwork for the Barnes & Noble exclusive edition: