Queer Webcomic Hit 'Mooncakes' Coming to Print This October

The wait is almost over, with Lion Forge Comics finally announcing the release date for its print edition of the beloved webcomic series Mooncakes by creators Suzanne Walker and Wendy Xu later this year.

The self-proclaimed “(Queer, Chinese-American) paranormal romance” about reunited childhood crushes Nova Huang and Tam Lang — who both happen to have supernatural powers, being a witch and werewolf, respectively — launched online in 2015, and run twice-monthly since then. Lion Forge initially announced plans to release a print edition in 2017, with an unspecified Fall 2019 release planned. (Even so, the book was named as one of Paste Magazine’s most anticipated comics of the year.) THR can now exclusively reveal that the book will be released Oct. 2 in comic book stores, with a mainstream bookstore release following on Oct. 15.

“Mooncakes is a labor of love,” said Walker and Xu in a statement released by the publisher. “We set out to tell a story of reunion — two childhood crushes who find each other again to find out whether their friendship could be something more. Nova and Tam’s love thrives in a rich, vibrant world of magic, demons, and elder witches, and their journey is a reflection of all we value as creators. We couldn’t be more thrilled that Lion Forge is releasing it in print, and we are so excited to share Nova and Tam’s story with the world!”

The announcement of the publication date comes ahead of Xu and Walker resuming the online incarnation of Mooncakes on Feb. 14, with new pages uploaded weekly ahead of the print release.