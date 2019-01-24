Matt Smith Joining Jared Leto in 'Morbius'

Matt Smith is going from a galaxy far, far away to Sony's universe of Marvel characters.

Smith, who will appear in Star Wars: Episode IX, is joining Jared Leto in Morbius, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Character details are unknown for Smith, who is known for his work in Doctor Who and The Crown.

Morbius centers on the Marvel character Dr. Michael Morbius (played by Leto in the film). He's a scientist who suffered from a rare blood disease and attempted to cure himself — but ended up turning himself into a vampire. In the comics, he gained super strength and fangs, and wound up fighting Spider-Man, until eventually becoming something of a hero himself.

Morbius was created by writer Roy Thomas and artist Gil Kane and first appeared in 1971's Amazing Spider-Man No. 101, which was the first issue of the series not written by Spider-Man co-creator Stan Lee.

Daniel Espinosa, the Scandinavian filmmaker who helmed the sci-fi thriller Life, is directing Morbius. The film was written by Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama, the team behind Netflix’s Lost in Space remake. Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach will produce with Lucas Foster.

Last year, Sony found a hit with Venom, which earned $855 million globally. Morbius will continue to build out a shared universe based off characters with roots in Spider-Man comics that Sony has licensed from Marvel.

Smith is repped by UTA and Troika in the U.K.