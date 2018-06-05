London's Calling in First Trailer for Peter Jackson-Produced 'Mortal Engines'

The fantasy epic, based on Philip Reeve's dystopic books, ups the ante as city-sized machines cause global havoc.

The first trailer for the Peter Jackson-produced Mortal Engines sees the city of London causing all sorts of global bother — in a very undignified and un-British manner.

Based on the steampunk-infused, dystopic novels of Peter Reeve, the pic tells the story of a future where the world's major cities are mechanized vehicles that prey on smaller traction towns in a struggle dubbed the "survival of the fastest."

Mortal Engines was directed by Jackson's longtime Kiwi collaborator Christian Rivers. The movie stars Hugo Weaving, singer-songwriter Jihae, Robert Sheehan and Icelandic actress Hera Hilmar as the lead character Hester Shaw.

The Universal and MRC film was written and produced by Jackson and Fran Walsh, with fellow Hobbit scribe Philippa Boyens also on board as screenwriter.

Mortal Engines is set to hit theaters Dec. 14.