'Mortal Kombat' Movie Finds Its Sonya Blade, Kano (Exclusive)

While the plot of the film remains unknown, the video game centers on a massive roster of character fighters from different realms in a fictional universe battling for supremacy. Greg Russo penned the current version of the screenplay.

Blade, general of Earthrealm Special Forces, was the first female character introduced in video game franchise, and has a long-standing feud with Kano, a member of the Black Dragon clan.

McNamee, Lawson and Tan will join previously announced stars Joe Taslim, who is on board as Sub-Zero, Mehcad Brooks, playing Jackson ‘Jax’ Briggs, and Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, among others.

Mortal Kombat has slated a March 5, 2021 release.

First released in 1992, Mortal Kombat has sold over 49 million copies, spanning over a dozen canon games and expansions, making it one of the most profitable video game franchises of all time. Mortal Kombat 11 was released in April and has become the most successful launch in franchise history with the game currently the best-selling title of 2019.

Mortal Kombat, which is set to shoot later this year in southern Australia, will be exec produced by Larry Kasanoff, E. Bennett Walsh, Michael Clear and Sean Robins.

The game was previously adapted into a movie in 1995 by director Paul W. S. Anderson that went on to gross an impressive $122 million at the worldwide box office. It was followed by 1997's Mortal Kombat: Annihilation.

