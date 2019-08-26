HEAT VISION

'Mortal Kombat' Movie Finds Its Sonya Blade, Kano (Exclusive)

by Mia Galuppo
'Wu Assassins' star Lewis Tan is also in final talks to play an undisclosed lead character.
Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee and Josh Lawson   |   Getty Images
New Line's Mortal Kombat movie has found two of its heaviest hitters.

The Meg actress Jessica McNamee is in final negotiations to play Sonya Blade, while Aussie actor Josh Lawson has closed a deal to play Kano. Also in final negotiations to play an undisclosed lead character is Wu Assassins and Deadpool 2 actor Lewis Tan.

While the plot of the film remains unknown, the video game centers on a massive roster of character fighters from different realms in a fictional universe battling for supremacy. Greg Russo penned the current version of the screenplay.

Blade, general of Earthrealm Special Forces, was the first female character introduced in video game franchise, and has a long-standing feud with Kano, a member of the Black Dragon clan.

McNamee, Lawson and Tan will join previously announced stars Joe Taslim, who is on board as Sub-Zero, Mehcad Brooks, playing Jackson ‘Jax’ Briggs, and Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, among others. 

Mortal Kombat has slated a March 5, 2021 release.

First released in 1992, Mortal Kombat has sold over 49 million copies, spanning over a dozen canon games and expansions, making it one of the most profitable video game franchises of all time. Mortal Kombat 11 was released in April and has become the most successful launch in franchise history with the game currently the best-selling title of 2019.

Mortal Kombat, which is set to shoot later this year in southern Australia, will be exec produced by Larry Kasanoff, E. Bennett Walsh, Michael Clear and Sean Robins.

The game was previously adapted into a movie in 1995 by director Paul W. S. Anderson that went on to gross an impressive $122 million at the worldwide box office. It was followed by 1997's Mortal Kombat: Annihilation.

McNamee, repped by Atlas Artists, Independent Management Company and Stone Genow, is also known for her role in Battle of the Sexes and Australian series Packed to the Rafters

Lawson, repped by UTA, Silver Lining, Lisa Mann Creative Management and Jackoway Austen, will next be seen playing James Murdoch in Jay Roach's Bombshell, and has been seen on series' Superstore and House of Lies. He received an Oscar nomination in 2018 for short film The Eleven O'Clock, which he co-wrote and starred in.

Tan, who is repped by Gersh, Luber Roklin and attorney Patrick Knapp, is also known for his role on AMC's Into the Badlands and Netflix's Marvel series Iron Fist.

