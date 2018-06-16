Theaters to Issue Strobe Light Warning for 'Incredibles 2'

The Disney/Pixar sequel is "filled with tons of strobe/flashing lights," one moviegoer warned on Twitter.

Moviegoers seeing Incredibles 2 will now be warned about the flashing lights used in the film and their potentially triggering effect.

After a blogger and Twitter user, Veronica Lewis, posted a warning about the strobe/flashing lights used in Disney and Pixar's animated sequel, movie theaters will be warning ticketholders about lighting effects that might impact those who are photosensitive, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

"One of these scenes lasts over 90 seconds with continuous strobe light, other scenes last anywhere from 5-30 seconds," wrote Lewis in a series of tweets aimed to warn anyone with epilepsy, migraines or chronic illness who planned to see the film.

Lewis' spoiler-free thread gained momentum on Saturday, ultimately catching Disney's attention. The animated sequel is in the midst of flying to a record-shattering $175 million-plus domestic launch.

See her warning below.