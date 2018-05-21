'Mowgli' Trailer Goes Back to the World of 'The Jungle Book'

Andy Serkis is taking viewers back to the jungle.

The director has unveiled the first trailer for Mowgli, which is billed as a gritty live-action/CG retelling of Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book. Serkis plays Baloo, and he is joined by Benedict Cumberbatch (Shere Khan), Cate Blanchett (Kaa), Christian Bale (Bagheera), Matthew Rhys (John Lockwood);, and Rohan Chand (Mowgli).

Part of the film's challenge is distinguishing itself from Jon Favreau and Disney's 2016 adaptation, which was a worldwide hit with $966 million globally.

"People are so used to the 1968 [Disney animated version]," Serkis said at CinemaCon last month. "This is trying to delve into Kipling's book and the journey for Mowgli as a outsider, as an other, trying to find his identity."

Warner Bros. releases Mowgli on Oct. 19.