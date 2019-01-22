Ms. Marvel to Anchor New 'Marvel Team-Up' Comic Book Series

Marvel Entertainment is giving Ms. Marvel — the teen hero inspired by Carol Danvers, AKA the soon-to-be cinematic hero known as Captain Marvel — a promotion, with the announcement that she will soon star in a third ongoing comic book series, which will introduce her to the rest of the Marvel comic book universe.

In addition to anchoring both the ongoing Ms. Marvel comic — to be relaunched as The Magnificent Ms. Marvel in March — and the Champions series, the character, whose secret identity is high school student Kamala Khan, will star in a new version of Marvel Team-Up, a superhero series originally launched in 1972.

In a nod to the title’s original run — which focused on Spider-Man being joined by a rotating cast of superheroic peers to tackle that month’s supervillainy — the new series will launch with a three-issue storyline teaming Ms. Marvel with Spider-Man, written by Eve Ewing with art from Joey Vasquez. Subsequent storylines will pair Ms. Marvel with other heroes.

Talking to the Chicago Tribune about the new series, Ewing — who also writes the well-received Ironheart for Marvel — said, “I don't want to reveal too much, but my goal with the story is to have maximum fun with two characters that are both really sweet and really cool people who are fan favorites (and faves of mine), and to put them both in some delightful awkward and uncomfortable situations where they have to stretch to the limits of their abilities.”

This title is the latest example of Marvel using the Kamala Khan character as a potential outreach tool to new audiences; she is also central to the Marvel Rising multi-platform campaign to gain younger fans for Marvel properties alongside Squirrel Girl.

The new series of Marvel Team-Up — the fourth such to bear the banner — will begin in April.