'Ms. Marvel' Series in the Works for Disney+ (Exclusive)

by Borys Kit, Lesley Goldberg
The show will center on Marvel's first Muslim superhero to star in her own comic book title.
Sara Pichelli/Marvel Entertainment
With Captain Marvel flying high on the big screen, Marvel Studios is now focusing on its other marvelous heroine, Ms. Marvel.

Marvel is developing a live-action series for Disney+, its upcoming streaming service, based on its acclaimed comic Ms. Marvel, hiring British writer Bisha K. Ali to write and act as showrunner. Ali is a comedian who is currently a staff writer on Hulu’s remake of Four Weddings and a Funeral.

The show may be announced during Friday’s Disney+ presentation. Marvel had no comment.

Ms. Marvel as a comic and heroine has existed since 1976, with the character Carol Danvers using the name for her crime-fighting escapades. Several other characters have briefly taken up the mantle, and Danvers herself became Captain Marvel in 2012.

The latest incarnation, and the one the show will be focusing on, is a teenager named Kamela Khan. Khan broke ground by becoming Marvel’s first Muslim character to lead her own comics title. Her identity as a Pakistani-American living in a religious family in New Jersey whilst trying to find her own way has been a major focus of the stories. Her powers have been described as polymorphous, meaning she has the ability to stretch and change her shape.

The comic has appeared on numerous year-end top 10 lists and won a Hugo Award for best graphic story in 2015.

No timetable has been set for the show, and it's unclear whether the show will fit into the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel is developing several other shows for the streamer that will be tied to the MCU. These include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, to debut in late 2020; WandaVision, to debut in spring 2021; Loki, also for early 2021; and Hawkeye, for late 2021. 

Ali is repped by CAA and Del Shaw.

