HEAT VISION

'Mulan': First Reactions from the Premiere

by THR staff
The film had its Hollywood premiere Monday.
'Mulan'   |   Courtesy of Disney
The film had its Hollywood premiere Monday.

The first reactions to Mulan are rolling in. Nearly twenty two years after the animated Mulan became a hit for Disney, the studio has unveiled its updated, live-action take on the property at Monday's premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, the first time it's been screened for the public.

Mulan stars Liu Yifei as the titular heroine Hua Mulan, a woman who disguises herself as a man to spare her father from military service. Niki Caro directs the film, which also stars Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Ron Yuan, Tzi Ma, Rosalind Chao, Cheng Pei-Pei, Nelson Lee, Chum Ehelepola, Gong Li and Jet Li.

Heat Vision breakdown

Mulan, which opens March 27, is tracking for an $85 million bow.

Read all the reactions from members of the media below.

  • THR staff
HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. How 'Black Widow' Can Rise From the Ashes of 'Avengers'
    by Richard Newby
  2. Mariko Tamaki Takes Over DC's 'Wonder Woman' This Summer
    by Graeme McMillan
View All
  1. by Patrick Shanley
  2. by Ryan Parker
  3. by Ryan Parker
  4. by Trilby Beresford
  5. by Josh Spiegel
LATEST NEWS
1.
'Mulan': First Reactions from the Premiere
by THR staff
2.
Weinstein’s Legal Team Ask for Five Years Behind Bars for Convicted Mogul
by the Associated Press
3.
Coachella, Stagecoach Organizers in Talks to Move Festivals to October Due to Coronavirus
by Dave Brooks, Billboard
4.
'The Bachelor' Ends on a Cliffhanger Heading Into Live Finale
by Jackie Strause
5.
'The Voice': The Top Performances of Blind Auditions Night Four
by Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya