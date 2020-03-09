'Mulan': First Reactions from the Premiere
The first reactions to Mulan are rolling in. Nearly twenty two years after the animated Mulan became a hit for Disney, the studio has unveiled its updated, live-action take on the property at Monday's premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, the first time it's been screened for the public.
Mulan stars Liu Yifei as the titular heroine Hua Mulan, a woman who disguises herself as a man to spare her father from military service. Niki Caro directs the film, which also stars Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Ron Yuan, Tzi Ma, Rosalind Chao, Cheng Pei-Pei, Nelson Lee, Chum Ehelepola, Gong Li and Jet Li.
Heat Vision breakdown
Mulan, which opens March 27, is tracking for an $85 million bow.
Read all the reactions from members of the media below.
#Mulan is exciting, vibrant, emotional, and different from the animated version. It's definitely its own thing, which I dug - a more mature Disney film, featuring stunning production design & fight choreography. Director Niki Caro & star Liu Yifei are the big stand-outs, imo pic.twitter.com/p6IEQUDNBu— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 10, 2020
#Mulan is the best of the Disney live-action remakes since Cinderella — I didn’t even miss the songs. Finds new notes in a story we already know while delivering gorgeous action, heart, and humor. Liu Yifei is— Angie J. Han (@ajhan) March 10, 2020
#Mulan is absolutely fantastic. Different enough with great action scenes, but with the heart of the original film. It doesn't even matter that it's not a musical. If you're a fan of the animated, there are subtle nods to many of the songs. Can’t wait to see this again.— Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) March 10, 2020
There’s a great film yearning to break out in #Mulan, but it’s surprisingly bogged down by adapting the animation. It has its moments, but the poor villains and inconsistent action quality results in a mediocre movie. pic.twitter.com/2iZ3wZYOts— Mansoor Mithaiwala (@MansoorAYM) March 10, 2020
Disney’s Mulan remake leaves a lot behind, but offers much more in its absence. Plenty of 1998 throwbacks pepper a story full of incredible action, humor, and heart.— Alison Foreman (@alfaforeman) March 10, 2020
Oh, and the romantic chemistry gets STEAMY. Like chanting “kiss” in a silent theater steamy.#Mulan2020 #mulan pic.twitter.com/soILc7OdTm
Wow! @DisneysMulan was everything I hoped it would be and more! They were able to bring new elements to life while maintaining the classic nostalgia we all know & love. Wow. Just incredible! Thanks @DolbyCinema for inviting me. #Mulan pic.twitter.com/BwPVV1m1LP— Katie Wilson (@thekatiewilson) March 10, 2020
I’m very surprised at how much I liked the live action #Mulan movie. It’s so majestic, the action is thrilling, it aims for a level of sophistication and beauty you don’t expect.— Peter Sciretta (@PeterSciretta) March 10, 2020
(I was never a huge fan of the animated film, I think I’ve only seen it once. So no attachments)
#Mulan is about a warrior. And that warrior is a legend. Thank you, from all the female warriors that needed this kick-A movie. It’s different from the animated version, and I’ll be proud to show my daughters this film!— Tania Lamb (@LolaLambchops) March 10, 2020
I’ve seen MULAN twice now and I must say it is grrrreat. Easily Disney’s best live action reboot. I think it’s also Disney’s first battle epic? It is beautiful & absorbing & rich & empowering. The cast is excellent and Niki Caro’s direction is just breathtaking.— Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) March 10, 2020
Just got out of seeing #Mulan with @thatgrltrish, LOVED this film. Costumes & fighting/stunts were incredible, sexual chemistry eat your heart out, and our buddy @jfwong CRUSHED IT as Ling!! @DisneyAUNZ pic.twitter.com/YTRETySZyF— Maude Garrett (@maudegarrett) March 10, 2020
The cast of Mulan is fantastic in the film. There are lots of little moments that nods to the animated that’ll make the fans happy. Very beautiful & epic cinematography. It had more fantastical elements than I expected. Overall, a great re-telling of the animated and very fun— Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) March 10, 2020
Wow. Just wow. Disney's Mulan is not only visually stunning, it is absolutely magical. I laughed, I cried, and I loved every second of it. I cannot wait to take my girls to see it. Talk about girl power. WOW. #Mulan— Mama's Geeky - Tessa Smith (@MamasGeeky) March 10, 2020
Mulan makes bold choices in adapting the ballad over the animation and everything with #Mulan herself is terrific. It’s the rest of it that doesn’t fit. It’s 2 movies in 1 and it needed to decide which direction to take; not take both.— Mansoor Mithaiwala (@MansoorAYM) March 10, 2020
#Mulan is one of the best live-action adaptation of a Disney animated classic. It honors the 1998 film and the ballad by modernizing themes of female empowerment and iconic scenes, while also standing out w/ great cinematography & battle sequences are reminiscent of Wuxia epics. pic.twitter.com/2DUjzX1M1h— Michael Lee (@IamMichaelJLee) March 10, 2020
Mulan is Disney’s queerest movie ever. It has so many things gay people love: dramatic hair reveals, a witch that turns into a bird, defying gender roles, bringing dishonor to your family, horses, bathing in a lake— Sam Lansky (@samlansky) March 10, 2020
#Mulan is good, polished and absolutely worth seeing. Alas, it's also respectful to a fault. It doesn't truly cut loose until the climax. Jason Scott Lee is great, but everyone else seems afraid to offend. Lacks the gonzo energy of THE GREAT WALL or MALEFICENT MISTRESS OF EVIL. pic.twitter.com/FOEBhwJphO— Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) March 10, 2020
