'Mulan' Late July Release Date in Jeopardy

Both movies need theaters in Los Angeles and New York City to be open, since they are the two largest moviegoing markets in the country. New York and L.A. are both a concern, however.

Tenet was initially set to open on July 17, making it the first Hollywood tentpole to hit the big screen following theaters reopening after having to go dark in mid-March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. When it became clear that cinemas might have a tough time making that date, Tenet moved to July 31.

In the case of Mulan, there's also the matter of China, where there has likewise been a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

Mulan — which was originally set for a March 27 release before the coronavirus pandemic hit — is directed by Niki Caro and stars Liu Yifei as the legendary female warrior.

This past spring, Mulan was among a number of tentpoles that were delayed as U.S. theater chains closed their doors due to COVID-19.