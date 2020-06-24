HEAT VISION

'Mulan' Late July Release Date in Jeopardy

by Pamela McClintock
The live-action feature is directed by Niko Caro.
The live-action feature is directed by Niko Caro.

Disney's release of the live-action Mulan on July 24, 2020 is in serious jeopardy as COVID-19 cases surge in a number of states across the U.S., sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.

Hollywood is increasingly concerned that the late summer tentpole will have to give up its date and relocate to safer shores. It remains to be seen whether Warner Bros.' fellow event pic Tenet will stick to its July 31 release date.

Both movies need theaters in Los Angeles and New York City to be open, since they are the two largest moviegoing markets in the country. New York and L.A. are both a concern, however.

Tenet was initially set to open on July 17, making it the first Hollywood tentpole to hit the big screen following theaters reopening after having to go dark in mid-March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. When it became clear that cinemas might have a tough time making that date, Tenet moved to July 31.

In the case of Mulan, there's also the matter of China, where there has likewise been a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

Mulan — which was originally set for a March 27 release before the coronavirus pandemic hit — is directed by Niki Caro and stars Liu Yifei as the legendary female warrior. 

This past spring, Mulan was among a number of tentpoles that were delayed as U.S. theater chains closed their doors due to COVID-19.

 

