'Mulan' Release Pushed Back Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Disney is pushing the release of its upcoming live action tentpole Mulan amid growing concerns around the coronavirus, the studio said Thursday. The movie was set to hit theaters in North America on March 27.
Also being pushed is the long delayed New Mutants, which was due out April 3 via 20th Century Studios, and the Guillermo Del Toro-produced Antlers, which was et for an April 17 release via Searchlight Pictures.
Heat Vision breakdown
Disney is looking into a new release date for all of the titles later this year.
Mulan is the latest studio release to be pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Universal pushed the ninth Fast & Furious film a years, while Paramount pushed the release of Issa Rae-starring comedy The Lovebirds and the A Quiet Place sequel.
While no theaters are yet closed in the U.S. because of the coronavirus, there's growing concern that some cinemas could go dark in areas where cases of COVID-19 are proliferating, or where business has slowed. That's in addition to the ongoing blackout on moviegoing in China. (Mulan did not yet have Chinese release date.)
California Gov. Gavin Newsom late Wednesday recommended canceling or postponing gatherings of 250 or more people "at least through March" as the state grapples with the coronavirus outbreak. The recommendation directly impacts larger auditoriums, which may have to stagger seating.
