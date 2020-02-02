'Mulan' Super Bowl Trailer Brings on the Action
Mulan brought a new trailer to Super Bowl Sunday. The Disney live-action remake stars Crystal Liu as Mulan, a woman who disguises herself as a man to spare her elderly father from military service. Disney aired a sneak peak on television, and then dropped the full trailer online.
Mulan is from director Niki Caro and also stars Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Ron Yuan, Tzi Ma, Rosalind Chao, Cheng Pei-Pei, Nelson Lee, Chum Ehelepola, Gong Li and Jet Li.
Heat Vision breakdown
The animated Mulan, released in 1998, earned $304.3 million world wide and was led by Ming-Na Wen. It received an Oscar nomination for original score in addition to two Golden Globe nominations for its music.
"It's the timeless story we love, but in live action, it's real," Caro said at D23 in August of her remake. "That's the thing I'm most excited about. For people to experience her story in a very real, very visceral and a very emotional way."
Mulan will be released in theaters on March 27, is the latest remake from Disney following the studio finding hits last year with Aladdin and The Lion King.
“You will now take the oath of the warrior. Loyal. Brave. True.”— Mulan (@DisneysMulan) February 2, 2020
Watch the brand-new trailer for Disney’s #Mulan, in theaters March 27. pic.twitter.com/hM9zZWJe3S
- Aaron Couch
- aaron.couch@thr.com
- @AaronCouch
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
by Aaron Couch
-
-
by Richard Newby
-
-
by Richard Newby
-
by Richard Newby
-