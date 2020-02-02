'Mulan' Super Bowl Trailer Brings on the Action

The animated Mulan, released in 1998, earned $304.3 million world wide and was led by Ming-Na Wen. It received an Oscar nomination for original score in addition to two Golden Globe nominations for its music.

"It's the timeless story we love, but in live action, it's real," Caro said at D23 in August of her remake. "That's the thing I'm most excited about. For people to experience her story in a very real, very visceral and a very emotional way."

Mulan will be released in theaters on March 27, is the latest remake from Disney following the studio finding hits last year with Aladdin and The Lion King.