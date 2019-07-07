Disney Unveils First Teaser Trailer for Live-Action 'Mulan'

The film — starring Liu Yifei as the titular heroine — is set to hit theaters March 27, 2020.

Disney on Sunday released the first teaser trailer and official poster for the studio's upcoming live-action remake of its 1998 animated classic Mulan. The clip made its TV debut at the halftime break during Fox's broadcast of the FIFA Women's World Cup soccer game between the U.S. and the Netherlands.

The preview — full of action sequences — shows Liu Yifei, who stars as the titular heroine, disguising herself as a soldier in order to save her elderly father from joining the Chinese military. "Yes, I will bring honor to us all," the legendary warrior says in the preview.

