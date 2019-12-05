HEAT VISION

'Mulan' Trailer Offers New Look at Disney's Live-Action Remake

by Aaron Couch
The film hits theaters on March 27, 2020.
The film hits theaters on March 27, 2020.

Disney's Mulan is back in action in the second trailer for Disney's live-action remake. Crystal Liu stars as the hero, a woman who disguises herself as a man in order to spare her elderly father from having to join the military.

 

Niki Caro is directing Mulan, a remake of the Oscar-nominated 1998 animated film. Mulan also stars Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Ron Yuan, Tzi Ma, Rosalind Chao, Cheng Pei-Pei, Nelson Lee, Chum Ehelepola, Gong Li and Jet Li.

"It's the timeless story we love, but in live action, it's real," Caro said at D23 in August. "That's the thing I'm most excited about. For people to experience her story in a very real, very visceral and a very emotional way."

Disney dropped a first trailer for Mulan back in July. The original animated film earned $304.3 million globally and voice starred Ming-Na Wen as the lead. The live-action remake is set to hit theaters March 27, 2020. 

