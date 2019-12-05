'Mulan' Trailer Offers New Look at Disney's Live-Action Remake

Niki Caro is directing Mulan, a remake of the Oscar-nominated 1998 animated film. Mulan also stars Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Ron Yuan, Tzi Ma, Rosalind Chao, Cheng Pei-Pei, Nelson Lee, Chum Ehelepola, Gong Li and Jet Li.

"It's the timeless story we love, but in live action, it's real," Caro said at D23 in August. "That's the thing I'm most excited about. For people to experience her story in a very real, very visceral and a very emotional way."

Disney dropped a first trailer for Mulan back in July. The original animated film earned $304.3 million globally and voice starred Ming-Na Wen as the lead. The live-action remake is set to hit theaters March 27, 2020.