'Muppets' Filmmaker James Bobin in Talks to Direct Ryan Reynolds in 'Clue'
Clue is getting a new director.
James Bobin, best known for helming Disney’s recent Muppets movies, is in early talks to tackle the big-screen adaptation of the classic board game.
Heat Vision breakdown
Jason Bateman was previously on board to direct the project, which hails from Disney’s 20th Century Studio label. Bateman was also going to act in it but that too is no longer the case.
Ryan Reynolds remains attached to star in the murder mystery and is also producing via his Maximum Effort label. Allspark Pictures, the film division of Hasbro, is also producing.
Rheet Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote Reynolds vehicles Deadpool, Deadpool 2 and 6 Underground, are penning the script.
Clue is the board game in which players take on roles of guests at a mansion trying to deduce the identity of a killer. Before Fox, Clue was being developed at Universal with one version having Gore Verbinski as director.
Bobin made a name for himself as one of the creators of musical comedy series Flight of the Conchords. That led to him nabbing Disney’s Muppets reboot and its sequel, Muppets Most Wanted. He went the big-budget route with Disney’s Alice Through the Looking Glass and last directed the 2019 family film Dora and the Lost City of Gold.
- Borys Kit
- @borys_kit
