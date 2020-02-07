Musical 'Monster Mash' Movie in the Works at Universal

Bobby "Boris" Pickett's song "Monster Mash" became a pop sensation in 1962, eventually hitting No. 1 on the Billboard charts before Halloween.

Marty Bowen will produce the Monster Mash film via his Temple Hill Entertainment banner. Stawski is executive producing with Temple Hill's John Fischer. Universal's Jeyun Munford and Tony Ducret will oversee for the studio.

Universal has a number of monster-themed movies on the docket, with Elizabeth Moss' The Invisible Man opening later this month. Paul Feig's Dark Army and Elizabeth Banks' The Invisible Woman are also in the works at the studio.

Stawski is repped by Gersh, Writ Large and Weintraub Tobin. Widger is repped by Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.