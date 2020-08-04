HEAT VISION

Naomi Scott to Star in Sci-Fi Amblin Movie 'Distant'

by Aaron Couch
The 'Aladdin' star joins Anthony Ramos in the project about an asteroid miner who crash-lands on an alien planet.
Naomi Scott   |   Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry
The 'Aladdin' star joins Anthony Ramos in the project about an asteroid miner who crash-lands on an alien planet.

Naomi Scott is trading in her magic carpet for a spaceship. The Aladdin star is in talks to join Amblin Partners' upcoming sci-fi adventure movie Distant, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The project from Blades of Glory filmmakers Will Speck and Josh Gordon also stars Anthony Ramos and centers on an asteroid miner who crash-lands on an alien planet. Running out of oxygen and hunted by creatures, he is forced to cross harsh terrain to find the only other known survivor, a woman trapped in her escape pod. Spenser Cohen penned the script. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan previously had the role in Distant, but dropped out due to COVID-19 related scheduling conflicts.

Heat Vision breakdown

In addition to starring as Princess Jasmine in Disney's live-action Aladdin, which topped $1 billion at the box office last year, Scott starred in 2019's Charlie's Angels and 2017's Power Rangers reboot. 

Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Midnight Special), Fred Berger (La La Land) and Anna Halberg (Extinction) are producing. Jeb Brody, Amblin Partners' co-president of production, and creative executive John Buderwitz will oversee Distant for the studio.

Scott is repped by WME, Echo Lake Entertainment, Narrative and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. How 'Lizard in a Zoot Suit' Turns L.A. History Into a Sci-Fi Adventure
    by Graeme McMillan
  2. Writer Tom Taylor Unveils DC's 'Injustice: Year Zero'
    by Graeme McMillan
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Borys Kit
  3. by Brian Davids
  4. by Borys Kit
  5. by Graeme McMillan
LATEST NEWS
1.
Naomi Scott to Star in Sci-Fi Amblin Movie 'Distant'
by Aaron Couch
2.
Jane Curtin Recounts "Horrible" Experience of 'SNL's' 1977 Mardi Gras Special
by Abbey White
3.
'Veep' Team Weighs in on Trump Axios Interview Comparisons
by Ryan Parker
4.
'Ratched': Watch the Trailer for Netflix's 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' Prequel
by Rick Porter
5.
NBCUniversal Chairman Steve Burke Extends Comcast Deal As Advisor
by Alex Weprin