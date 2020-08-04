Naomi Scott to Star in Sci-Fi Amblin Movie 'Distant'
Naomi Scott is trading in her magic carpet for a spaceship. The Aladdin star is in talks to join Amblin Partners' upcoming sci-fi adventure movie Distant, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
The project from Blades of Glory filmmakers Will Speck and Josh Gordon also stars Anthony Ramos and centers on an asteroid miner who crash-lands on an alien planet. Running out of oxygen and hunted by creatures, he is forced to cross harsh terrain to find the only other known survivor, a woman trapped in her escape pod. Spenser Cohen penned the script. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan previously had the role in Distant, but dropped out due to COVID-19 related scheduling conflicts.
Heat Vision breakdown
In addition to starring as Princess Jasmine in Disney's live-action Aladdin, which topped $1 billion at the box office last year, Scott starred in 2019's Charlie's Angels and 2017's Power Rangers reboot.
Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Midnight Special), Fred Berger (La La Land) and Anna Halberg (Extinction) are producing. Jeb Brody, Amblin Partners' co-president of production, and creative executive John Buderwitz will oversee Distant for the studio.
- Aaron Couch
- aaron.couch@thr.com
- @AaronCouch
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
-
-
-
by Graeme McMillan