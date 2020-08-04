Naomi Scott to Star in Sci-Fi Amblin Movie 'Distant'

The 'Aladdin' star joins Anthony Ramos in the project about an asteroid miner who crash-lands on an alien planet.

Naomi Scott is trading in her magic carpet for a spaceship. The Aladdin star is in talks to join Amblin Partners' upcoming sci-fi adventure movie Distant, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The project from Blades of Glory filmmakers Will Speck and Josh Gordon also stars Anthony Ramos and centers on an asteroid miner who crash-lands on an alien planet. Running out of oxygen and hunted by creatures, he is forced to cross harsh terrain to find the only other known survivor, a woman trapped in her escape pod. Spenser Cohen penned the script. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan previously had the role in Distant, but dropped out due to COVID-19 related scheduling conflicts.

