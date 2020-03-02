HEAT VISION

'9-1-1: Lone Star' Actress Natacha Karam Joins Sylvester Stallone in 'Samaritan' (Exclusive)

by Borys Kit
Julius Avery, the filmmaker behind Nazi monster movie 'Overlord,' is directing the feature that is now in production.
Natacha Karam, one of the co-stars of Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star, has joined the cast of Samaritan, MGM’s superhero-based adventure drama starring Sylvester Stallone.

Julius Avery, the filmmaker behind Nazi monster movie Overlord, is directing the feature that is now in production.

The script is set 20 years after an epic battle that left a city’s villain and hero missing or worse and tells of a young boy who tries to find the hero.

Stallone is playing Stanley Kominski, a sanitation worker trying to live a normal life while harboring a deep secret, with Javon Walton, Martin Starr and Johan “Pilou” Asbake among the cast.

In the film’s female leading role, Karam will play a dangerous and unpredictable henchperson to the story’s antagonist (Asbake).

Karam is part of the Rob Lowe-led ensemble of Lone Star, which was Fox’s most-watched series premiere in six years. The actress recently wrapped a role in Old Guard, Netflix’s action adventure feature starring Charlize Theron that adapts the comic by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez.

She is repped by Gersh, Luber Roklin, and U.K.’s Stevenson Withers.

