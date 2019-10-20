Natalie Portman Weighs in on Scorsese Marvel Comments: "There’s Room for All Types of Cinema"

The actress and LADP co-chair arrived alongside LADP founder and husband Benjamin Millepied. She's set to reprise her role as Jane Foster when she returns to the MCU in 2021 for Thor: Love and Thunder.

She defended the comic book films stating that they allow viewers a form of escape from their day-to-day lives.

"I think that Marvel films are so popular because they're really entertaining and people desire entertainment when they have their special time after work, after dealing with their hardships in real life," she said.

Earlier in the month, Scorsese spoke with Empire magazine about his views towards the Marvel movies, stating that he regards them as "not cinema" and likes them to "theme parks."

"I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema," Scorsese told Empire. "Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being."

Since the initial comments, The Irishman director doubled down on his comments at the BFI London Film Festival. Ahead of a screening for his Netflix film, the Oscar-winning director repeated the "theme parks" comment.

"Theaters have become amusement parks. That is all fine and good but don’t invade everything else in that sense," he said. "That is fine and good for those who enjoy that type of film and, by the way, knowing what goes into them now, I admire what they do. It’s not my kind of thing, it simply is not. It’s creating another kind of audience that thinks cinema is that."

Other stars and directors who have responded to Scorsese's statements include Karen Gillan, James Gunn, Kevin Smith and Joss Whedon.