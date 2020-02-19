Nathan Fillion Responds to 'Suicide Squad' Character Rumors
Nathan Fillion is just fine with fans thinking he is playing Arm-Fall-Off-Boy in the upcoming James Gunn film The Suicide Squad.
He's actually not playing that random character (or so he and director James Gunn claim), but is OK with those rumors. Fillion lifted the veil just a tad on The Suicide Squad when he visited Wednesday with SiriusXM’s Jessica Shaw to talk about his TV show, The Rookie.
Heat Vision breakdown
News of Fillion's casting in Gunn's version of the DC anti-hero group circulated last year, but just who he is playing remains a mystery. However, Gunn previously stated Fillion is not Arm-Fall-Off-Boy during a Instagram Q&A.
Fillion also assured Shaw he was not playing that character.
"That was never a comic I really dived into, so I didn't know why they were talking about, and that certainly wasn't the name I was reading in the script," Fillion said. So, I just said, 'Yeah, yeah, go for it. Whatever you guys think is great so long as you're not asking—' it's so secret. It's so super, duper secret."
He continued, "I am the worst liar. Couldn't play poker to save my life," referring to his hopes no one asked him directly about his character.
The Suicide Squad from Warner Bros. arrives in theaters Aug. 6, 2021.
Watch Fillion talk about the film below.
- Ryan Parker
- ryan.parker@thr.com
- @theryanparker
