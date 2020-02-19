Nathan Fillion Responds to 'Suicide Squad' Character Rumors

News of Fillion's casting in Gunn's version of the DC anti-hero group circulated last year, but just who he is playing remains a mystery. However, Gunn previously stated Fillion is not Arm-Fall-Off-Boy during a Instagram Q&A.

Fillion also assured Shaw he was not playing that character.

"That was never a comic I really dived into, so I didn't know why they were talking about, and that certainly wasn't the name I was reading in the script," Fillion said. So, I just said, 'Yeah, yeah, go for it. Whatever you guys think is great so long as you're not asking—' it's so secret. It's so super, duper secret."

He continued, "I am the worst liar. Couldn't play poker to save my life," referring to his hopes no one asked him directly about his character.

The Suicide Squad from Warner Bros. arrives in theaters Aug. 6, 2021.

