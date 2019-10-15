Neil Patrick Harris Joining 'Matrix 4'
Neil Patrick Harris is uploading himself to The Matrix 4.
The actor is in talks to join a cast that also includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Lana Wachowski, co-creator and director of The Matrix, is directing the new installment for Warner Bros. The studio is producing and distributing with Village Roadshow Productions.
Wachowski is producing the fourth Matrix with Grant Hill, and co-wrote the screenplay with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell.
Plot details are being kept under wraps at this stage.
Harris spent almost a decade starring in CBS’s comedy How I Met Your Mother and more recently spent three seasons starring as Count Olaf in Netflix’s adaptation of A Series of Unfortunate Events. That has kept him away from larger roles in movies but in recent years has appeared in films such as David Fincher’s Gone Girl and Alexander Payne’s Downsizing.
The Matrix, released in 1999, was a box office hit and spawned two sequels, 2003's The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. Combined, the films have grossed $1.63 billion globally.
