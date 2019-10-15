HEAT VISION

Neil Patrick Harris Joining 'Matrix 4'

by Borys Kit
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are also on the call sheet.
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are also on the call sheet.

Neil Patrick Harris is uploading himself to The Matrix 4.

The actor is in talks to join a cast that also includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Lana Wachowski, co-creator and director of The Matrix, is directing the new installment for Warner Bros. The studio is producing and distributing with Village Roadshow Productions.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

Wachowski is producing the fourth Matrix with Grant Hill, and co-wrote the screenplay with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell.

Plot details are being kept under wraps at this stage.

Harris spent almost a decade starring in CBS’s comedy How I Met Your Mother and more recently spent three seasons starring as Count Olaf in Netflix’s adaptation of A Series of Unfortunate Events. That has kept him away from larger roles in movies but in recent years has appeared in films such as David Fincher’s Gone Girl and Alexander Payne’s Downsizing.

The Matrix, released in 1999, was a box office hit and spawned two sequels, 2003's The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. Combined, the films have grossed $1.63 billion globally.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Kevin Feige Upped to Chief Creative Officer of Marvel
    by Borys Kit
  2. When Rosie O'Donnell Spoiled 'Fight Club' on Her Show for Millions of Viewers
    by Ryan Parker
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Graeme McMillan
  3. by Ryan Parker
  4. by Graeme McMillan
  5. by Borys Kit
LATEST NEWS
1.
'Addams Family' Sequel Scores Fall 2021 Release
by Pamela McClintock
2.
Neil Patrick Harris Joining 'Matrix 4'
by Borys Kit
3.
Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins Join Gary Oldman in David Fincher's Biopic of 'Citizen Kane' Co-Writer
by Borys Kit
4.
'Righteous Gemstones' Breakout Opens Up About His Lovable Ex-Satanist
by Pete Keeley
5.
James Bond Style Inspires 007 Cashmere Collection
by Vincent Boucher