Neil Patrick Harris Joining 'Matrix 4'

Wachowski is producing the fourth Matrix with Grant Hill, and co-wrote the screenplay with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell.

Plot details are being kept under wraps at this stage.

Harris spent almost a decade starring in CBS’s comedy How I Met Your Mother and more recently spent three seasons starring as Count Olaf in Netflix’s adaptation of A Series of Unfortunate Events. That has kept him away from larger roles in movies but in recent years has appeared in films such as David Fincher’s Gone Girl and Alexander Payne’s Downsizing.

The Matrix, released in 1999, was a box office hit and spawned two sequels, 2003's The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. Combined, the films have grossed $1.63 billion globally.