Netflix Developing Modern 'Three Musketeers' Movie With Writer Harrison Query (Exclusive)

Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless, who produced 'Bright,' will produce with Scott Glassgold.

All for one and one for Netflix.

The digital streaming giant has picked up a pitch from Harrison Query for a modern take on Alexandre Dumas' classic adventure tale The Three Musketeers.

Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless' Screen Arcade and Scott Glassgold and his Ground Control Entertainment will be producing the feature project.

The Three Musketeers, set in 17th century France, tells the story of a young man named d'Artagnan, who wants to join a fabled king's guard known as the Musketeers. He is rejected but meets reknown musketeers Athos, Porthos and Aramis, becoming embroiled with them in an adventure involving court intrigue and espionage.

Details of the new take were not revealed, but it has been described as Mission Impossible in tone.

Sarah Bowen will oversee for Netflix.

This is the second project from Query picked up by Netflix. In 2017, the company made a million-dollar deal to buy his military-themed Warparty, which had Ridley Scott producing, Tom Hardy starring and Andrew Dominik directing and co-writing.

The new project continues the pitch-perfect record from Query and Glassgold: They've sold an adaptation of the Russian espionage best-seller Spy's Son to Cross Creek as well as the exorcism thriller Incident at Fort Bragg to Lionsgate.

Screen Arcade, which has a first-look deal with Netflix, is developing The Watcher, based on an article from New York magazine's website The Cut and picked up by Netflix in a seven-figure deal. The company is also prepping a sequel to the Will Smith-Joel Edgerton cop fantasy Bright.

Query is repped by UTA, Ground Control and Hirch Wallerstein.