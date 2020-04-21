Netflix Picks Up Millie Bobby Brown's 'Enola Holmes' from Legendary

Adapting the Edgar Award-nominated book series by Nancy Springer, the pic is directed by Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag) and also sees British stars Sam Claflin, Fiona Shaw, Helena Bonham Carter and Henry Cavill on the list of credits.

Legendary’s Mary Parent, Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes produced the project along with Brown and her mother Paige Brown, who produced via their PCMA Productions shingle.

Springer's book series, which began with The Case of the Missing Marquess in 2006, comprises six books and tells the tale of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes' much younger sister, Enola, who turns out to be a highly capable detective in her own right.

The movie’s plot revolves around the disappearance of Enola's mother on her 16th birthday. The budding detective seeks out her older brothers for help, but rather than aid her they are more interested in sending her back to finishing school. Undeterred, Enola heads to London, encountering a cast of colourful characters in her quest to find her mother.

The movie wrapped September 2019 and went against the grain for what is usually considered a Legendary movie project. Last year Legendary produced Pokemon Detective Pikachu, based on the massive video game and a hit movie with a $150 million budget. It’s in post-production on Dune, an ambitious and expensive adaptation of the seminal sci-fi novel, and Godzilla vs. Kong, another tentpole. Both are looking at holiday 2020 openings.

Warner Bros., which has an output deal with Legendary, released Pikachu and is slated to release Godzilla vs Kong and Dune.