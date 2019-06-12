E3: Netflix Exec Reveals Character Details for 'Stranger Things' Game, Teases Mobile Content

Netflix director of Interactive Gaming, Chris Lee, also mentioned that more 'Stranger Things' content will be coming to 'Fortnite' in the near future.

Ready to become immersed in the world of Stranger Things? The time has come.

The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) featured a panel entitled Bringing Your Favorite Shows to Life: Developing Netflix Originals into Video Games on Wednesday, where the streaming platform shared details of its plans for popular shows to debut as interactive experiences.

Among the program of upcoming games, Stranger Things 3: The Game was highlighted, described by Netflix as "an adventure game that blends a distinctively retro art style with modern gameplay mechanics to deliver nostalgic fun with a fresh new twist." Playing as a character from the show, the user will be tasked with solving puzzles and battling the Mind Flayer. Dave Pottinger, CEO and co-founder of BonusXP, shared that the game will feature old-school graphics.

Two characters from the game were revealed at the panel: Max, who will exhibit karate kicks and the ability to add fire damage to those kicks; and Eleven, described by Chris Lee, director of Interactive Games at Netflix, as "the most powerful character in the game" — she will have psychic push power.

The game will launch on July 4 and be available on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Xbox One and other consoles. In addition, a special announcement was made at the panel about a Stranger Things mobile hybrid puzzle game that will launch in 2020. The game is a collaboration with Next Games, which is based out of Helsinki, Finland.

Without going into any details, Lee also mentioned that more Stranger Things content will be coming to Fortnite in the near future.

Netflix show The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics is also set to become a "turn-based tactics" game challenging fans to recruit an army and act as their commander in a series of campaign battles. No specific date was mentioned, but the game will launch this year on various consoles.