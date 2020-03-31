Netmarble to Unveil Nintendo Switch Version of RPG Game 'Seven Knights: Time Wanderer'

As well as the new story, the game includes an updated battle and control system optimized for the Switch.

"Since Seven Knights’ 2014 Korean launch, it’s been quite humbling and exciting to see the game grow in global popularity. We could not be more thrilled that Seven Knights: Time Wanderer will be Netmarble’s first Nintendo game," said Young Jae Park, executive producer of Netmarble, in a statement. "The team can’t wait to share what makes Seven Knights: Time Wanderer so special to a new audience, so we will work closely with Nintendo to ensure our first console game is exciting for Nintendo Switch gamers to play with."

The mobile version of the game was released in 2014 and has been made available in over 150 countries since, garnering millions of downloads through the App Store and Google Play.

"A girl who was chosen has fallen into a twisted timeline," the teaser trailer warns. "I will fix everything," declares Vanessa, the eighth member of the Seven Knights, "and find my way back home."

While no release date was given, players can sign up for updates here.

View the teaser for the Switch game below.