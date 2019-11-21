Netmarble Unveils 'King of Fighters', 'Tekken' Franchise Crossover

"We’ve been trying to make one of the best games on mobile, so part of that is giving fans what they want and it’s kind of a staple in fighting games to do these crossovers," game producer Travis Marshall tells The Hollywood Reporter. "This is a content update which will elevate the game with more characters to use across all the game modes. All the moves are straight from the Tekken games so we're really recreating Tekken 7 in our beat-em-up world."

Both Tekken and King of Fighters are popular titles abroad, but the former has a slightly larger audience stateside, something Marshall hopes will bring more Western audiences to the game. "We've noticed that Tekken is a little more well known than The King of Fighters in the U.S., so we're hoping that this will allow ALLSTAR to stretch further its reach in terms of who's playing it and bring in new audience members who are going to stay around for a long time," he says.

Marshall says that the Tekken update is "super nostalgic of the '90s beat-em-up games" that he grew up playing, such as Golden Axe, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Simpsons arcade game, Streets of Rage and Final Fight.

"We're building toward the ultimate mash-up game," Marshall says, noting that this is the first of many franchise collaborations slated for the future of King of Fighters ALLSTAR.

The Tekken update is available on Nov. 26.