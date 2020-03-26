Netmarble Unveils Social Drawing Quiz Game 'Koongya Draw Party' on Mobile Platforms

There are three gameplay modes to choose from: Stage Mode, in which you go through the levels and and tackle quizzes with creative drawing; Party Mode, where four people can enter into playrooms to take turns in guessing each other's quizzes; and Adventure Mode, where you can discover player-generated quizzes and location-based drawings within their own neighborhood.

"Creativity is not only a wonderful tool for building inspirational work, but also for creating experiences that have the potential to delight people and allow them to connect," said Jung Ho Lee, executive producer at Netmarble. "Seeing how individuals express this creativity through our quiz game, especially with off-the-wall and captivating artwork based on our innovative and fun language-play drawing quizzes, is always a delight to see in Korea."

The game is a global version of multiplayer quiz game Koongya Catch Mind, popular in South Korea since it debuted on PC and mobile devices.

Koongya Draw Party is available to download for free via the App Store and Google Play.