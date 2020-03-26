HEAT VISION

Netmarble Unveils Social Drawing Quiz Game 'Koongya Draw Party' on Mobile Platforms

by Trilby Beresford
The game is a global version of multiplayer quiz game 'Koongya Catch Mind,' popular in South Korea since it debuted on PC and mobile devices.
Netmarble Corp.
South Korean mobile game company Netmarble on Thursday unveiled its real-time social drawing quiz game Koongya Draw Party on mobile platforms, inviting young players to collaborate as they solve a series of challenging puzzles using their drawing skills. 

There are over 4,500 drawing quizzes for 11 different languages in the game, which allows one to create, rate and share pun-inspired drawings with their friends.

There are three gameplay modes to choose from: Stage Mode, in which you go through the levels and and tackle quizzes with creative drawing; Party Mode, where four people can enter into playrooms to take turns in guessing each other's quizzes; and Adventure Mode, where you can discover player-generated quizzes and location-based drawings within their own neighborhood. 

"Creativity is not only a wonderful tool for building inspirational work, but also for creating experiences that have the potential to delight people and allow them to connect," said Jung Ho Lee, executive producer at Netmarble. "Seeing how individuals express this creativity through our quiz game, especially with off-the-wall and captivating artwork based on our innovative and fun language-play drawing quizzes, is always a delight to see in Korea."

Koongya Draw Party is available to download for free via the App Store and Google Play.

