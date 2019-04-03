New 'Avengers: Endgame' Footage Hits CinemaCon

Disney also teased 'Dark Phoenix' and revealed 'New Mutants' is still on its release calendar.

Disney unveiled a little more from its mysterious Avengers: Endgame for the audience at CinemaCon Wednesday.

During its presentation in Las Vegas' Caesar's Palace, Disney showed off several minutes of footage. It included Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) telling the Avengers they are going to kill Thanos (Josh Brolin). She notes that while they failed before, this time would be different: "Before you didn't have me."

How do you know Captain America (Chris Evans) is fired up? He breaks his rule and curses, saying, "let's get that son of a bitch." Before the team gets into a space ship to go find Thanos, Rocket (Bradley Cooper and Sean Gunn) ask who has never been to space, and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) raises her hand.

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame opens April 26 and has broken pre-sales records since tickets went on sale Tuesday.

The shape of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is largely a mystery after this summer. Though Marvel has a number of projects in the works post-Endgame, only one (July's Spider-Man: Far From Home) has an official release date. Other projects in development include sequels to Black Panther, Guardians of the Galaxy and Doctor Strange, as well as The Eternals and Shang-Chi.

The CinemaCon presentation comes weeks after Disney closed the deal to acquire 21st Century Fox, which now makes characters such as the X-Men and Fantastic Four available to Marvel Studios for the first time. But before the X-Men are folded into the MCU, there are two Fox-produced movie scheduled to hit theaters, June's Dark Phoenix and August's New Mutants. There has been speculation that New Mutants, long delayed and rumored to be in need of reshoots, would not be granted a theatrical release (though it has a date set for Aug. 2), however, the title was displayed as part of Disney's upcoming releases.

Disney's Alan Horn said early in his presentation that there would be more Deadpool to come, and joked about Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds acquisition tweet that featured the character wearing Mickey Mouse ears on a school bus.

Fox's Emma Watts came out to introduce Dark Phoenix, calling it the "perfect sendoff for our X-Men team." The Marvel mutants have been at Fox since 2000's X-Men movie, which is credited with launching the modern era of superhero films.

Watts also noted that Fox will be providing plenty of tentpoles for Disney, now that Fox will no longer oversee the Marvel properties, as those will fall under Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige. .

"We intend to do our part and it is that spirit that we will continue to create new stories,” she said, name checking Kingsman, Alien, Planet of the Apes and Avatar.

—Aaron Couch contributed to this story.