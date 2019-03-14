New 'Avengers: Endgame' Trailer Promises To Do "Whatever It Takes"

Brie Larson's Captain Marvel is on board in the new look at the April 26 movie.

The new trailer for Avengers: Endgame has arrived, reminding audiences of what has came before — and also offering a couple of new teases about what’s to come.

Not only does the new trailer offer the first Endgame appearance of Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel — “I like this one,” says Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, speaking for millions of MCU fans in the wake of her debut movie — but the final pre-title shots show the Avengers in new uniforms walking to an unknown destination with purpose, and a surprise new member: Nebula (Karen Gillen), who was last seen in space with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) — who is, himself, notably absent from the scene.

Nebula is also present in the packed new poster for Endgame, released to accompany the new trailer.

What is likely the final spot for the Marvel film before it opens this spring, audiences are reminded how far some of the main characters, such as Tony Stark and Steve Rodgers, have come in their story arches with footage from 2008's Iron Man and 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger woven in the preview.

Thanos is absent from the trailer, but the immense damage he created with the snap is front and center

Check out the new poster for Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame. See it in theaters April 26. pic.twitter.com/c4yyiShAqo — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 14, 2019

Avengers; Endgame will be released April 26. Check out the full trailer below.