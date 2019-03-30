'Care Bears' Comic Book Launching This Summer

The new IDW project will spin out of the animated 'Unlock the Magic' series.

This summer, it’ll be time to prepare to stare once again, with IDW Entertainment announcing at Anaheim’s WonderCon that it will be publishing an all-new comic book series based on the Care Bears.

Expanding on the latest animated incarnation of the property — Boomerang’s Care Bears: Unlock the Magic — the new comic book series sees Cheer Bear, Sunshine Bear, Grump Bear and the rest of the gang protecting the Silver Lining from Bluster and his Bad Crowd, and grows IDW’s already sizable footprint in the young reader/all-ages market, published alongside content based on Hasbro’s My Little Pony, Scholastic’s Goosebumps and Marvel’s superhero properties.

“We’re thrilled to be collaborating with IDW Publishing on a new comic book series that will appeal to Care Bears fans of all ages. Care Bears No. 1 introduces fresh content to our heritage fans while creating a new and exciting world for young fans to explore,” explained Sean Gorman, President, Cloudco Entertainment (formerly American Greetings Entertainment), in a statement.

The new series will be illustrated by My Little Pony and DC Super Hero Girls veteran Agnes Garbowska, who added, “I am extremely excited to be working on Care Bears since it was such a huge part of my childhood and impacted me greatly. I hope the series brings the same love and joy to new fans as it did for me.” Stories will be written by Matthew Erman and Nadia Shammas.

The first issue will feature a cover by Garbowska, and a variant edition by Tony Fleecs, and will be released this July.