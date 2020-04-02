New Comics Publisher Bad Idea Delays Launch

In a statement Thursday, Bad Idea revealed that the release of ENIAC, the publisher’s debut title, will be rescheduled from May 6 to an unspecified point later in the year — a move unlikely to surprise anyone, given the current state of the comic book industry. Perhaps more surprising was the additional announcement that the company was creating an emergency financial relief fund for retailers involved in the Destination Store program, with an initial balance of $25,000 and more funds to be added at a later date.

Beyond that, the publisher is bucking current industry trends and actively increasing production of future product. “Every Bad Idea creator will actively be working during this period,” the statement explained. “As our creators continue to work as planned on Bad Idea's initial slate of titles, the company is doubling its current workload by actively increasing development and production of new projects, and commencing work now that had originally been slated to begin in 2021.”

The statement ends, “We love comics and the people who make and sell them, and want to help where we can during this uncertain time.”