New Comics Publisher Launches With an Unusual Plan

The creative talent mentioned in Bad Idea's announcement also include a number of Valiant veterans, including Joshua Dysart, Jeff Lemire, Jody Houser, and Arrival screenwriter Eric Heisserer, as well as the creative team of X-O Manowar team of Matt Kindt (Mind MGMT) and Doug Braithwaite (Justice), who will create the company's first release, ENIAC. Other creators are Marguerite Bennett, Zeb Wells and Lewis LaRosa, whose artwork for future title Megalith was used to accompany the announcement.

What makes Bad Idea truly unique, however, is its publishing plan: The company will bypass both digital releases and collected editions, instead choosing to release only single issues priced at $3.99. Additionally, those comics will only be available at a limited number of comic book retailers, initially numbered at just 20, with a plan to grow to "roughly 50" within the first year of operation.

In order to qualify as one of the chosen retailers, the publisher requires stores to meet "a unique system of criteria that includes enhanced signage, promotional displays and rules for stocking and selling Bad Idea releases, including a strictly enforced 'limit one per customer' policy on all Bad Idea comics."

Updates on the publisher's plans, including details on ENIAC, will be released in the near future, according to the announcement.