DC Unveils New 'Super Hero Girls' Graphic Novel Series

'Teen Titans Go' writer Amy Wolfram is taking over as writer of the series.

Following the launch of Cartoon Network’s DC Super Hero Girls animated series, DC has revealed a new DC Super Hero Girls graphic novel to be published through its young reader imprint DC Zoom this October.

The Cartoon Network series debuted with an hourlong Sweet Justice special last week, ahead of the regular series debut March 17.

Unlike earlier DCSHG graphic novels, the new book — DC Super Hero Girls: At Metropolis High — will take place in the continuity of the animated series created by Lauren Faust, and feature a new series writer, Amy Wolfram.

“I’m very excited to be working on DC Super Hero Girls,” Wolfram said in a statement from the publisher. “Not only do we get to see these iconic superheroes in action as they protect Metropolis, we also get to peek behind the masks and capes to see their secret identities as they deal with an even greater challenge — being a teenager in high school!”

Wolfram is far from a newcomer to DC’s superhero mythology. In addition to contributing scripts for multiple episodes of the animated DC Super Hero Girls series, she has worked on both Teen Titans and Teen Titans Go!, as well as written the Teen Titans Year One comic book miniseries.

Artist Yancey Labat, who worked with writer Shea Fontana on DC’s earlier DC Super Hero Girls releases, will illustrate the new release in the style of the new Cartoon Network series.

“The new look is fun to draw,” he said. “The characters are very expressive and over-the-top, and I love the zaniness and looseness of the designs.”

DC Super Hero Girls: At Metropolis High, which features younger versions of Batgirl, Wonder Woman, Supergirl, Green Lantern, Bumblebee and Zatanna attending the same high school at the same time as teaming up to fight crime, will be released Oct. 9 in comic book stores, with a wider bookstore release Oct. 15. Preorders will begin this week.