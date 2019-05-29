'Death Stranding' Trailer Shows Off Gameplay for First Time

Legendary video game creator Hideo Kojima offered the latest tease of his long-in-development upcoming game, Death Stranding, on Wednesday and, finally, a release date: Nov. 8.

Kojima's latest offering, the first developed at his independent studio Kojima Productions after he split with Japanese game publisher Konami in 2015, has been shrouded in mystery since it was first revealed at E3 in 2016. Death Stranding boasts an all-star cast led by Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Lea Seydoux, Troy Baker, Guillermo Del Toro and Lindsay Wagner.

Information about the game's plot details have been incredibly sparse, but during a panel at the Tribeca Film Festival in April, Kojima told the crowd that Death Stranding is influenced in some ways by real-world happenings.

"There's so many things happening in the real world, America and Europe, everything is actually connected by Internet. I'm kind of putting that metaphor in the game," he said.

The new trailer showed off gameplay for the first time, with Reedus’ character hiding in tall grasses, running from enemies in yellow biohazard suits with electric weapons and showcasing combat and vehicle traversal.

The new trailer also gave new info about the game’s supernatural enemies: revealed to be called “BT’s.” The ghostly figures appear as apparitions and smoke creatures that attack with little warning aside from disturbing handprints that foretell their arrival.

Few plot details were revealed, but each of the main characters was revealed in the trailer and certain details such as the setting (Reedus’ character is heard saying, “Rebuilding America won’t help get rid of BT’s”) and bits of battlefields from the past are shown.

