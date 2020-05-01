New G.I. Joe Movie in the Works With 'Seberg' Writers (Exclusive)

Lorenzo di Bonaventura, who produced Snake Eyes and is also producing various projects based on the Hasbro brand Transformers, will produce with Hasbro's arm, Allspark Pictures.

While details of the take are being kept on Cobra Island, the idea for the project is to build on Snake Eyes, making it not quite a sequel but rather an expansion to take audience goers deeper into the world of Joe.

Snake Eyes stars Crazy Rich Asians breakout Henry Golding as the most popular and mysterious member of the elite anti-terrorist group known as G.I. Joe. The movie, directed by Robert Schwentke, is meant to reboot the franchise for Paramount and Hasbro.

Shrapnel and Waterhouse are perhaps best known for writing the recent Kristen Stewart-starring drama Seberg. They are also tackling The Great Machine, Legendary’s adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan’s Eisner Award-winning comic book title, Ex Machina, and worked on Netflix’s adaptation of Gothic drama Rebecca, which shot last year with Armie Hammer and Lily James as the leads.

The pair already have some experience in the Joe world as they did some uncredited production polishing on Snake Eyes.

The duo is repped by Grandview, Curtis Brown, and attorney Sean Marks.