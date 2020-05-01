HEAT VISION

New G.I. Joe Movie in the Works With 'Seberg' Writers (Exclusive)

by Borys Kit
The project is billed as a follow-up to the upcoming 'Snake-Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins."
Courtesy of IDW Publishing; Inset: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
The project is billed as a follow-up to the upcoming 'Snake-Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins."

Paramount and Hasbro are rolling more Snake Eyes.

With its solo G.I. Joe movie Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, readying for an October release, the companies are moving to keep the Joe universe moving forward, and are in negotiations with Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse to pen a follow-up.

Heat Vision breakdown

Lorenzo di Bonaventura, who produced Snake Eyes and is also producing various projects based on the Hasbro brand Transformers, will produce with Hasbro's arm, Allspark Pictures.

While details of the take are being kept on Cobra Island, the idea for the project is to build on Snake Eyes, making it not quite a sequel but rather an expansion to take audience goers deeper into the world of Joe.

Snake Eyes stars Crazy Rich Asians breakout Henry Golding as the most popular and mysterious member of the elite anti-terrorist group known as G.I. Joe. The movie, directed by Robert Schwentke, is meant to reboot the franchise for Paramount and Hasbro.

Shrapnel and Waterhouse are perhaps best known for writing the recent Kristen Stewart-starring drama Seberg. They are also tackling The Great Machine, Legendary’s adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan’s Eisner Award-winning comic book title, Ex Machina, and worked on Netflix’s adaptation of Gothic drama Rebecca, which shot last year with Armie Hammer and Lily James as the leads.

The pair already have some experience in the Joe world as they did some uncredited production polishing on Snake Eyes.

The duo is repped by Grandview, Curtis Brown, and attorney Sean Marks. 

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. James Wan, 'John Wick' Writer Derek Kolstad Team for Sci-Fi Time Travel Tale 'Hunting Season' (Exclusive)
    by Borys Kit
  2. Shea Whigham on 'The Quarry' and "Electric" Christian Bale Scenes
    by Brian Davids
View All
  1. by Mia Galuppo
  2. by Richard Newby
  3. by Ryan Parker
  4. by Ryan Parker
  5. by Graeme McMillan
LATEST NEWS
1.
New G.I. Joe Movie in the Works With 'Seberg' Writers (Exclusive)
by Borys Kit
2.
Jude Law Signs With CAA (Exclusive)
by Borys Kit
3.
Summer TV Critics Press Tour Canceled
by Lesley Goldberg
4.
Dimitri Diatchenko, Actor, Musician and Video Game Voiceover Artist, Dies at 52
by THR Staff
5.
L.A. County Reports 1,000 Newly Reported Coronavirus Cases, Highlights Headspace Partnership
by Sharareh Drury