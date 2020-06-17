New 'Goosebumps' Comic Book in the Works from IDW

“I have fond memories of Goosebumps terrifying me as a kid, and I'm thrilled to get to play around in Fever Swamp now,” Nijkamp said in a statement. “Secret is a story all about finding your place in a new town, figuring out who your friends are, and dealing with the deadly monsters that lurk in the shadows. With Yasmin bringing the characters to life in such a wonderful way, I hope you'll get caught in its snare too. Of course, in Fever Swamp, all secrets have sharp teeth, so best be careful you don't get bitten.”

The series will be illustrated by Yasmin Flores Montanez (Marvel Action: Captain Marvel), with colors by Rebecca Nalty. Chase Marotz and Elizabeth Brei are series co-editors.

“I’ve wanted to work with Marieke for a long time, and I’m absolutely thrilled that we’re doing a Goosebumps book together,” Marotz said of the series. “Secrets of the Swamp captures the same magic of the stories that terrified and delighted me as a kid, and I think everyone’s going to love the book that she, Yasmin, and Rebecca are creating.”

Goosebumps: Secrets of the Swamp will launch in September with a first issue featuring cover art from Bill Underwood, with a Retailer Incentive variant from Clara Meath, both of which can be seen below.